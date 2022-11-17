Secret Witness is offering $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting in Reno in June.
The shooting happened June 3 at the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds.
If you do recognize the person in the photo, call the RPD Robbery Homicide Unit at 775-334-2188.
Original Story:
The Reno Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino late Friday night.
On Friday, June 3, 2022 at about 11:00PM the Reno Police Department responded to the 3800 block of S. Virginia concerning a shooting that had just occurred.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died from their injuries.
Reno Police say the incident appears to involve known parties to the decedent and there is no identified threat to the public.
Detectives from the Robbery Homicide Unit responded to take over the investigation which is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. They can also contact Secret Witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com
(Reno Police)