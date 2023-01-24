775 Offroad and Recovery, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible off-roading and providing recovery services to those in need, has made a significant impact on the offroad community in northern and central Nevada.
The organization, which is run entirely by volunteers, has been instrumental in promoting safe and responsible off-roading practices through education and community outreach. They also provide recovery services to those who find themselves stuck or stranded while off-roading, ensuring that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.
In addition to their work within the offroad community, 775 Offroad and Recovery is also a proud partner of the Fox Trail Trust, an organization that works to protect and preserve offroad trails for future generations. Together, they have been able to make a real difference in the way offroading is viewed and practiced in northern and central Nevada.
Furthermore, 775 Offroad and Recovery is actively engaged in community outreach projects such as protecting public lands and community events. These events not only promote responsible offroading but also serve to educate the public about the importance of protecting and preserving our offroad trails and lands.
"We are thrilled to be able to make such a positive impact on the offroad community in northern and central Nevada," said Joseph Pickett, president of 775 Offroad and Recovery. "Our partnership with the Fox Trail Trust and our community outreach projects have been invaluable in allowing us to achieve our mission of promoting responsible offroading and providing recovery services to those in need."
With Fox Factory’s Trail Trust funding, 775 OFR has purchased recovery gear, contributed to trail clean-up efforts, established a long-distance recovery program, and community outreach efforts. Some of their outreach activities specifically target women and families in hopes of expanding access to offroad recreation for underrepresented groups.
They’re also sending their volunteer members to International 4-Wheel Drive Trainers Association’s training to become the first certified trainers in Nevada.
This training will provide the tools to help develop a standard curriculum and allow their members to better communicate their expert knowledge during their outreach programs.
For more information about 775 Offroad and Recovery and how you can get involved, you can visit their website at https://www.775OFR.com