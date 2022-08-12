2:13 p.m. UPDATE
The Elko Dispatch 911 lines are back up.
If you need to report an emergency in Elko County, you can once again dial 911 to report it.
-------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
Officials in Elko County are reporting that Elko Central Dispatch 911 lines are down due to a possible phone issue
If you live in Elko County and need to report an emergency, you are asked to call 775-777-6443 or 775-777-6445.
Elko Police say Frontier is working on the issue
It is unknown when the 911 dispatch lines will be restored.