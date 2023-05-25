40 years of serving the Reno community fresh burgers at the brick-and-mortar spot, Juicy's on Wells Avenue will be closing its doors.
To many it came as a surprise, when the burger joint announced its closing for June 16.
With the end being near as the locations chapter is coming to a close, it wasn't the outcome Juicy's wanted.
"It's not like it was our choice, the land was sold, but we are looking for another location," said Liann Webster, Assistant Manager of Juicy's.
With how long the Juicy's burgers have been a staple in Reno, multiple generations of families have gathered at the longtime spot.
"Customers that are grandfathers that used to come here when they were younger and they're bringing their grandkids here," Webster said.
With the place closing up shop, the employees are hoping for a reunion in the future.
"We're all sad," Webster said. "We're all going to keep in touch, like I said we are hoping they do find another property and give us all a call back, but you know, it's difficult. It's a little sad."
While all good things must come to an end at some point, Juicy's Giant Hamburgers is going out with a bang.
"We've been really busy like for the past few nights we've had $6,000 nights. We've almost ran out of burgers. Everybody's trying to get like their last little Juicy's fix."
Webster told us that they are currently looking for another location with the land that Juicy's sits on being sold, not the building itself.