Police in Elko say all parties and their vehicles believed to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month have been accounted for.
On January 19, 2023 at approximately 8:45 pm, Elko Police Department (EPD) officers were notified of a someone who arrived at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and a second person with a single gunshot wound.
A subsequent investigation revealed the individuals were on the 12th Street Bridge in their vehicle, described as a white, 2012 Ford Fusion sedan.
Another vehicle, described as a gold or grey in color Acura two door coupe was also on the bridge at that time.
The occupants of both vehicles were involved in what police say was some type of dispute that began at a business on North 5th Street, in the City of Elko.
Both vehicles ended up on the 12 Street Bridge, where the driver of the Acura allegedly fired multiple rounds at the Fusion sedan, striking both occupants.
The driver of the Fusion suffered significant injuries and was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for advanced medical care.
The passenger of the Fusion was treated and released at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Both gunshot wound victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
Police say everyone in the investigation is cooperating with law enforcement.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no known danger to the public.
Anyone who was traveling in the area of North 5th Street, Juniper Street and 12th Street between the hours of approximately 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm on January 19, and who may have observed the actions of the occupants of a white 2012 Ford Fusion and a gold or grey Acura two door coupe is asked to contact EPD Detectives at (775) 777-7310.
(Elko Police)