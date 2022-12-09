Officials in Alpine County are seeking a qualified applicant that will work with the local utility providers to install, manage and operate level-3 electric vehicle charging stations in Markleeville and Bear Valley.
The county says it has identified multiple sites located on County property that are desirable for the installation and operation of electric vehicle charging stations.
Once a qualified applicant is chosen, they will then be responsible for the cost of installation and operation.
100% of the revenue collected from the charging stations would go to the applicant.
For more information, you can visit Bid Postings • Alpine County, CA • CivicEngage (alpinecountyca.gov)