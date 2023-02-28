Alpine County, California is reminding area residents of the importance of utilizing best practice recommendations for snow loaded roofs, propane tank usage and generator usage.
The Alpine County Unified Command is also recommending residents to limit travel during storm cycles to relieve impacts on emergency response and road access.
Sandbags can be filled at the following locations:
- Fire Station 91: 60 Diamond Valley Rd., Markleeville, CA 96120
- Fire Station 92: 860 Hot Springs Rd, Markleeville, CA 96120
Emergency Services Emergency Dispatch: 911 Alpine County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch: 530-694-2231
(Alpine County)