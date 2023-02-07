Governor Lombardo’s executive order declaring propane delivery an emergency in Nevada expired last week, but one company is still seeing challenges – AmeriGas.
AmeriGas released a statement to 2 News on Tuesday:
The most recent storm impacts continue to cause delivery delays. Our teams are working seven days a week to ensure our customers have full tanks and warm homes. We are taking steps to speed up deliveries, as roads are cleared, by bringing in drivers from other areas. As we work quickly to deliver propane to our customers, we must also prioritize the safety of our drivers, customers, and communities.
A contributing factor of propane delivery delays continues to be lack of accessibility to the propane tank.
AmeriGas is asking customers to ensure that snow and debris are cleared from their properties so that delivery drivers can access their tanks.
Though the company cites winter storms as a reason for the propane delivery delays, some local businesses in Reno say they've seen these challenges before.
“Everything with AmeriGas. Billing was a problem. Getting the tanks filled was a problem," said Kevin Dixon, general manager at Safari RV. "Getting the tank serviced was an issue, and when you have a problem with it, it’s dangerous, so you want it serviced."
Dixon says he stopped using AmeriGas over two years ago, and hasn't had any propane delivery challenges since.
Another local business, Wells Mart, says AmeriGas delivery drivers stopped coming to drop off refillable propane tanks at their location six months ago.
“A few days ago someone – they come over here to buy some AmeriGas, but I don’t have it," said Ziaurzo Rahaman, manager. "So obviously they are going here and there and technically I am losing money also.”