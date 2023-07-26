Authorities have identified the two men killed in a late-night rollover crash on U.S. 395 near the North McCarran exit in Reno earlier this month.
Nevada State Police the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on July 4th.
NSP identified the people killed as 25-year-old Bert Junior Lipwe and 33-year-old Jordan Peter.
NSP says a Honda sedan was speeding south on Highway 395 when for some unknown reason, the driver lost control, crossed the roadway - the car hit the dirt and then overturned, just past the exit.
Both men died on scene.
34-year-old Ervin Peter was arrested in connection with the crash. He faces charges including DUI causing death and failure to maintain lane.