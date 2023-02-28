A blizzard warning for the western slopes of the Sierra and winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe, Reno and our valleys continues until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
Another round of snow showers Tuesday morning, and again by the afternoon and evening. Our valleys could see 1 to 6" of new snow with 2-3' in the mountains.
I-80 remains closed over Donner Pass. Also, Mt. Rose Highway is closed near Douglas Fir Drive. I-580 is closed from the Bowers Mansion area to Mt. Rose Highway. U.S. 50 near Echo Summit was closed for hours but has since reopened.
In California, State Route 267 closed in both directions Northstar Road to Kings Beach and portions of US-395 in Mono and Inyo Counties are closed.
Palisades Tahoe says Wednesday's operations will be delayed. They didn't say until when, but mentioned lifts will likely not open right at 9 a.m.
US-50 Westbound at Echo Summit is opening now. Eastbound will open shortly. pic.twitter.com/hofduLqZvL— CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) February 28, 2023
This is our view from Mt. Rose Highway (SR 431) right now, showing blizzard conditions that have led the highway to be closed.— Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) February 28, 2023
👏THANKS to the NDOT team working hard to clear highways and help keep you #SafeandConnected.
Help us-DON'T DRIVE today if you don’t need to! pic.twitter.com/ocsi0It1Yw
Highway 50 reopened overnight with chain controls. Interstate 80 remains closed this morning. Still no ETO. @CHP_Truckee @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/l1nD0ygOmt— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 28, 2023
Plan on a snowy Tuesday evening commute and a slick morning commute on Wednesday.
The storm moves out of here by Wednesday afternoon, with nice weather on Thursday and Friday.
Saturday looks OK, but then we turn windy on Sunday with another chance for snow showers Sunday into next Monday.
As of right now, Palisades Tahoe, Alpine Meadows and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are closed.
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 7:00AM— Sierra Avy Center (@sierraavalanche) February 28, 2023
Today the avalanche danger is HIGHhttps://t.co/fOS0NOW3XF
Palisades Tahoe is CLOSED today: We received 38 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and have another 38"+ in the forecast for the next 24 hours. @NWSReno has issued a Blizzard Warning in effect until 4am tomorrow. 1/2— Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) February 28, 2023
6:46 | We have made the tough decision to CLOSE for the day. We are unable to keep up on mitigation due to storm intensity. Mountain operations teams are continuing to work very hard so that we can have an epic powder day tomorrow.— Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) February 28, 2023