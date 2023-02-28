Some schools have announced delays or cancellations for Wednesday, March 1 due to forecasted weather conditions.
All Carson City School District schools will observe a delayed 2-hour schedule Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Buses will also operate on a 2-hour delay, so arrival times will be approximately 2-hours later than usual. There will be no Pre-School classes or breakfast served at school.
At Truckee Meadows Community College, all web and web-live classes, and remote operations, will continue as scheduled. However, TMCC physical locations including the childcare center will open at 10 am on 3/1, due to expected hazardous driving conditions. All face-to-face classes and on campus operations before 10 a.m. are canceled.
With continued snow, road conditions and campuses still buried in snow, all classes will be cancelled in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Tuesday.
Following an assessment of the weather and hazardous road conditions around the location and surrounding areas, a decision has been made to suspend in-person classes and non-essential operations at The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Wednesday, March 1.
Due to the accumulation of snow and hazardous road conditions, all Storey County School District schools will be on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, March 1st. If weather conditions worsen, we will notify you of a snow day tomorrow morning.
We will update this story if more schools announce any delays or cancellations.