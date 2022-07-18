The Douglas County School District and Douglas County Community Health Clinic invite parents/guardians to bring their children to the Back-To-School immunization clinic to receive all routine childhood vaccines.
The event will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9 am-3 pm behind the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville.
The age range is from kindergarten through High School, and college students are welcome as well.
The Douglas County School District requires vaccinations for students enrolling in school and entering 7th grade.
As of July 1st, 2022, students enrolled in the 12th grade must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Medicaid and most major insurances will be accepted. There is an administration fee for those uninsured; however, no one will be turned away due to the inability to pay.
This clinic will be run on a first come first serve basis. For more information or to schedule an appointment on another date or time, call Douglas County Health Nurse at 775-782-9038.