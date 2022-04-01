Bank of America cardholders will be able to receive free admission to cultural and educational institutions across Nevada this weekend (April 2-3) as part of Bank of America's "Museums on Us" program.
The program will continue at institutions statewide which includes The Las Vegas Natural History Museum, Springs Preserve (Las Vegas) DISCOVERY Children's Museum (Las Vegas) and the Nevada Museum of Art (Reno).
The program offers free museum admission to Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank (US Trust) credit and debit cardholders and has been providing free weekend general admission to institutions for the past 25 years.