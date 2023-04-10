Cameras in some special education classrooms is one step closer to becoming a reality after a bill passed in the Senate Committee on Monday.
Senate Bill 158 was discussed during the Senate Education Committee where it was amended and passed.
The Amendment that was requested had to do with changing when a camera would be installed.
Another change in the bill initially said that the cameras would be required in every special education classroom. Now, cameras will only be installed when a parent requests it to be installed.
Republican Senator Scott Hammond said that the legislation is meant to help autistic and other non-verbal students who can't communicate that they are being mistreated in a classroom.
The bill will now head to the full senate for consideration.
The full bill can be found below: