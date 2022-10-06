Who doesn't like bingo?
Hundreds are buying-in to play Wednesday night - for a good cause. It's called "Bingo for Boobs" and it'll benefit Moms on the Run.
"We're going to have a great dinner, you're going to play a few games of bingo and there's a silent auction where you're going to help all these local women,” says Amanda Webeckes, co-founder of Bingo for Boobs.
Co-founder Ashley Alvarez adds, "We're so excited to get the community together to finally give back to Moms on the Run because they still need the money while we've all been dealing with COVID."
After organizing the "Runway for Life" fashion show for nearly 15 years - and raising $500,000 - Alvarez and Werbeckes are trying something new this year.
They're hosting "Bingo for Boobs" - which will also support women fighting breast and gynecological cancers.
This inaugural event is happening Wednesday night at Bundox Bocce - inside the Renaissance Hotel at One Lake Street in downtown Reno.
"I'm thrilled that they chose the Renaissance because we focus so much on locals; it gives us a chance to open the doors, relax, have some fun, let us take care of all the details. They fact they called us with all the amazing venues here in town means so much,” says General Manager Vicki Savini.
The event is almost sold out.