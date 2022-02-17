The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced five areas of focus across the country for significant projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) which will include funding for preventing invasive species from spreading in Lake Tahoe.
The law, signed by President Biden on Nov. 15, 2021, supports the work of the Service and its conservation partners and helps local, state and Tribal communities tackle the climate crisis while advancing environmental justice and boosting local economies.
Funding will underpin programs and projects to restore habitat, control invasive species, conserve at-risk and listed species, and improve habitat connectivity for aquatic species around the country.
The Service will deploy $17 million in BIL funding to provide important capacity to control aquatic invasive species for the benefit of Lahontan cutthroat trout and other native species.
The trout is a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and is a recovery priority for the Service, Washoe Tribe, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, and other federal and non-federal partners in the Lake Tahoe basin.