The Bowers Pool will reopen on June 11 after undergoing several upgrades and renovations.
Thanks to a donation of more than $530,000 from the William N. Pennington Foundation, Washoe County Parks & Open Space was able to replaster the main pool, add a new diving board, and install an ADA-compliant ramp into the pool, and add a new splash pad. The pool was also remodeled to add more area in the shallow section to accommodate children and those learning to swim. The wading pool was removed to make way for a new splash pad, expected to be completed later this month.
The pool was closed in 2010 due to the economic recession, and after three years of being closed, the William N. Pennington Foundation began efforts to repair and improve the pool for all Washoe County residents.
Fast forward 10 years, and Washoe County Parks & Open Space has received five grants totaling $1,559,362 from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The improvements have included re-plastering the pool twice, a new pool cover, a new mechanical/pump room, expanded deck space with two reservable party pavilions, new equipment to sell concessions, and the new ramp and splash pad this year.
“Generations have spent their summers swimming and picnicking at Bowers Mansion,” Parks Superintendent Colleen Wallace-Barnum said. “The pool is a treasure to our community, and we will forever be grateful to the William N. Pennington Foundation for its investment and dedication to this wonderful recreation area.”
The pool will be open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer.
The pool is on the site of the historic Bowers Mansion, once the home of Comstock millionaires Eilley and Sandy Bowers. Tours of Bowers Mansion are currently offered on weekends and holidays, and will expand to four days a week June 13-August 12. Tours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every hour, on the hour, Friday through Monday. Admission is $9 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.
(Washoe County contributed to this report.)