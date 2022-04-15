Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows hosting KickOff to Summer BBQ

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is hosting a KickOff to Summer event this Saturday, April 16th.
The KickOff to Summer is a chance for parents to meet the summer staff, learn about everything the Club will be offering this summer, and sign up for the summer camps offered by the Boys & Girls Club.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Donald W. Reynolds Facility at 2680 East 9th St. in Reno. Computers will be available for those who cannot register at home.
Families will enjoy community vendors, a free BBQ, play games, and get their faces painted.
Annual memberships for the Boys & Girls Club are $20, but fees will be waived if the parent and child attend and register at the Kickoff to Summer event.
(Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows)