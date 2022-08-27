The Brewer's Cabinet Brew Pub celebrated ten years of service by inviting community members to enjoy drink specials, food promotions, and a sampling of the brewer's newest craft beer at the Arlington Street staple.
Since its doors opened in 2012 in the Riverwalk District, the restaurant and brewery have been a favorite among visitors and locals, and home to Dirty Wookie & Tahoe Beer.
The Brewer's Cabinet focuses on spreading awareness of the local brewing community.
During the event, the pub debuted their unique Bourbon Barrel-aged Dirty Wookie and Triple IPA Apparition to celebrate a decade in business.
A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited The Reno Rebuild Project, based in Reno, a small business community scholarship fund founded by local business owners.
In the decade since they've opened their doors, the owners have expanded operations with distribution in Northern Nevada and California and opened their Production facility serving BC beers Wed thru Sun for the community to enjoy. Next door to our Pub is The BC taproom which opened to the public in April of 2018 and is fully equipped to serve a large variety of customers, host small private parties and handle overflow from the neighboring restaurant.
The owners share that they look forward to continuing to be the one of the go-to craft beer spots in Reno, and are optimistic about serving the community for many decades to come.
For more information visit https://thebrewerscabinet.com/ or call (775) 348-7481
###