The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to review and provide comment on documents for its August 30, 2022, geothermal lease sale.
The sale includes 81 parcels totaling 237,039.110 acres in the Battle Mountain, Carson City, Elko, and Winnemucca Districts of Nevada.
This geothermal sale supports President Biden’s goal of creating a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, and to permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025.
“The BLM works hard, and coordinates with experts, to expand development of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and geothermal where appropriate on public lands,” said Justin Abernathy, BLM Nevada Deputy State Director of Energy and Minerals. “It is also our goal to make sure that our energy portfolio both serves the public interest and keeps balance on America’s public lands for the benefit of current and future generations.”
Responsible renewable energy development includes thoughtful consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as the potential impacts of decisions to lease.
An additional environmental review would take place during processing of geothermal drilling permits, when site-specific conditions of approval would be placed on the permit in addition to the stipulations attached to the lease.
The public is welcome to assess and provide comment on environmental assessments, determinations of NEPA adequacy, and unsigned findings of no significant impacts for the sale during the 30-day comment period from May 25-June 24.
Public comments must be submitted in writing to the contact listed below:
- BLM Battle Mountain District Office, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, NV 89820 ATTN: Project Manager Melissa Jennings or emailed to Melissa Jennings at mjennings@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations, and comment portal are online at EplanningUi (blm.gov)
- BLM Carson City District Office, 5665 Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701 ATTN: Project Manager, David Schroeder or emailed to David Schroeder at d1schroe@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations and comment portal are online at EplanningUi (blm.gov)
- BLM Winnemucca District Office, 5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89455 ATTN: Project Manager, Tai Subia or emailed to Tai Subia at tsubia@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations and comment portal are online at EplanningUi (blm.gov)
- BLM Elko District Office, 3900 East Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801 ATTN: Project Manager, Thomas Schmidt or emailed to Thomas Schmidt at tschmidt@blm.gov. The environmental documents, lists, maps of the parcels, attached stipulations, and comment portal are online at EplanningUi (blm.gov)