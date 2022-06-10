June 10, 2022 Update:
The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) 128 newest officers graduated from the CHP Academy in West Sacramento after completing 27 weeks of training.
Cadets crossed the stage to receive their badge and assignment at one of the CHP’s 103 Area offices throughout the state, as family and friends packed the gymnasium in support of the new officers.
“Completing Academy training is a tremendous achievement,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “These women and men are not just starting a new job, they are embarking on a lifelong career that requires extreme dedication and a passion for service.”
Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.
The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.
The CHP’s newest officers join the ranks of the more than 6,700 uniformed personnel serving in communities throughout the state.
A new cadet class is scheduled to begin training at the CHP Academy on June 20. Another class of more than 100 cadets is expected to complete training and graduate in early August.
Original Story On June 6, 2022:
More than 100 California Highway Patrol (CHP) cadets will take part in a five-mile run on Wednesday morning (June 8) as the sun begins to rise over the State Capitol in Sacramento.
This predawn tradition marks their final physical task before graduating from the CHP Academy on Friday, June 10.
Family and friends of the cadets will show their support along the route with signs and flags, cheering on the runners.
Once at the Capitol, the cadets will gather at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial to observe a moment of silence in honor of the more than 1,600 women and men whose names are etched on the monument.
By honoring these fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice serving the people of California, CHP cadets are reminded of the dangers associated with the job they are about to undertake.
