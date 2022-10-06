One Nevada Credit Union is proud to announce the success of their Great Reno Balloon Race sponsorship collaborative art display fundraiser for Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity.
This year’s art display was created by hundreds of children and families that stopped by the sponsor booth to decorate balloons.
One Nevada set up a display where event attendees decorated balloons and helped raise donations for the local Habitat for Humanity organization that focuses on providing homeownership opportunities for low income families.
Balloon enthusiasts started decorating One Nevada paper balloons at 4:00 a.m. on Friday and didn’t stop until the races were over late Sunday morning.
One Nevada agreed to donate $1 per balloon decorated and is proud to announce that 573 balloons were decorated. After the event, One Nevada decided to round up the donation, so a total donation of $1,000 was made to Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity this week.
“The artwork created was phenomenal,” said Lisa Jansen, AVP of Community Relations at One Nevada. “Our artists had a great time decorating balloons at the event and were even more excited to learn that we would make a donation for every balloon decorated to support Habitat for Humanity.”
Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that focuses on building homes, communities, and hope.
The organization is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes, advocating for fair and just housing policies, and providing training and resources to help families. For more information about Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity, visit habitatforhumanityreno.org.