All three Plumas National Forest ranger districts are planning to conduct pile burning this week as conditions allow.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, the Feather River Ranger District is planning to begin treating approximately 50 acres of hand piles near Concow Rim Road.
This treatment is preparing the area for tree planting as part of forest restoration efforts later this winter. Firefighters on the district will continue to patrol and monitor the large machine piles ignited last week on six acres near Brush Creek Work Center.
Mount Hough Ranger District fire managers will be returning to Butterfly Valley tomorrow, conditions permitting, to work on treating approximately 44 acres of hand piles.
This Thursday, if conditions are within prescription, Beckwourth Ranger District fire managers will be igniting piles in the Lakes Basin area near Smith Creek Ranch and the community of Graeagle.
The intent is to treat 15 acres of the approximately 44-acre unit.
Ignitions in Butterfly Valley may continue through Thursday. If conditions remain favorable, ignitions may continue through Friday on the projects near Concow and Graeagle.
Smoke is expected to be visible but not have significant long-term impacts to nearby communities. Short duration, minor smoke impacts are expected along Highway 70 and neighboring forest roads.
Visibility on roads in the project areas may be reduced, especially early in the morning and late evening as smoke settles. Drivers in the area should use caution.
If weather conditions become unfavorable, including increased or gusty winds in the area, burning will stop until conditions improve. Firefighters will be monitoring conditions and the burning piles until fires are out.
