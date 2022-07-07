CAL FIRE says the 904-acre Rices Fire in Nevada County is now 98% contained.
CAL FIRE says all evacuations are now lifted, and all roads are now back open.
CAL FIRE says the wildfire started June 28th after a structure fire spread to nearby brush, although an official cause under investigation.
Since sparking, CAL FIRE says 13 buildings have been destroyed, including 5 homes.
CAL FIRE says 15 firefighters suffered injuries along with one civilian.
Rices Fire July 6 update. 904 acres and 93% contains. All shelters for residents and animals are closed.￼ pic.twitter.com/iXtKVmbP0p— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 6, 2022