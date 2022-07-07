CAL FIRE says the 904-acre Rices Fire in Nevada County is now 98% contained.

CAL FIRE says all evacuations are now lifted, and all roads are now back open.

CAL FIRE says the wildfire started June 28th after a structure fire spread to nearby brush, although an official cause under investigation.

Since sparking, CAL FIRE says 13 buildings have been destroyed, including 5 homes.

CAL FIRE says 15 firefighters suffered injuries along with one civilian. 

