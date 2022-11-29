On Tuesday December 6th, the Tahoe Mountain Sports’ Avalanche Education Series returns to Alibi Ale Works for an evening of free education, inspiration and support for local non-profit organizations all presented by Ortovox USA.
This annual tradition features a series of three workshops to get the community geared up for a winter of safe backcountry travel.
Featuring professional avalanche educators, representatives for various gear companies and huge raffles with prizes for all, this Avalanche Education Series is not to be missed.
These workshops are for you if you like to backcountry ski, board, snowmobile, snowshoe, or just explore snow-covered mountains.
Each event is a stand-alone event, one does not have to attend a previous event in order to attend a future event.
All events start promptly at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 6 before the festivities begin. You will be able to grab a seat and food prior to the event start.
While each show is free, Tahoe Mountain Sports uses product donated by the sponsors of in order to sell raffle tickets and raise money for the Sierra Avalanche Center, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue.
For the final event in the Avalanche Education Series, you will learn the ins and outs of avalanche rescue. The night will begin with a discussion on the essential avalanche safety tools – a beacon, shovel, and probe.
Industry experts cover how beacons work as well as best practices when using a shovel and probe. Then, professionals from Tahoe Mountain School and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue will lead you through how a rescue unfolds.
After the presentations, there will be small break out sessions and folks will have a chance to try out demo beacons and practice their skills in a search scenario.
The evening will wrap up with a raffle benefiting the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue.
Raffle prizes include swag from Ortovox, Black Diamond, Flylow Gear, Blizzard Skis, Tahoe Mountain School, Blackbird Mountain Guides, Spark R&D, and Garmin.
