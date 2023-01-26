Update, January 26, 2023:
Service is running smoothly once again in South Lake Tahoe.
It's been about a week since we've heard from multiple viewers on the issue, but the postal service says delivery has resumed to routes in North and South Upper Truckee and South Meyers previously impacted by severe winter storms.
Carriers are back to making their daily rounds, but they still ask you to help clear the path in order to help their routes run smoothly.
Here are a few ways to help keep your carrier safe this winter:
- Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.
- Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.
- Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.
- Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.
- Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.
- Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find.
Mail pick-ups for those remaining impacted locations will continue to remain available during regular retail hours.
Impacted Truckee residents served by the Truckee Post Office located at 10050 Bridge St., Truckee, CA 96161 may pick-up their mail at the local post office Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Incline Village residents served by the Incline Village post office located at 770 Mays Blvd Incline Village, NV 89451 are also encouraged to retrieve their mail at the local post office Monday-Friday 8a.m. – 4:30p.m.
Customers are asked to present photo I.D. for all package and mail pick-ups.
Regular mail delivery will resume to those impacted delivery routes as conditions improve.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
We've heard from a couple different viewers in South Lake Tahoe that say they haven't been receiving mail service since around Christmas 2022.
Some of you thought it might be due to a lack of employees.
We reached out to the U.S. Postal Service about the issue to see what's really going on. They responded by writing in a statement, 'Since the onslaught of winter storms, we have worked diligently to process and deliver to every accessible location.'
They also write that they are continuing to hire in the local area.
Particularly, USPS notes their priority to keep carriers safe which can sometimes lead to them stopping delivery in certain areas:
Our team has not stopped to find safe solutions and have remained focused on the impact these conditions have set to our customers and our employees.
Our carriers are making every effort to deliver to all addresses as long as it is safe to do so. The safety of our carriers remains our top priority and we ask homeowners and businesses to help us clear the path.
Carriers need the ability to not only safely access the mailbox but pull away safely. Heavy snow can bank on the curbs and mailboxes which does not allow a safe pull out for our carriers. We are paying very close attention to the weather patterns and continue to make additional deliveries as the conditions improve.
We have acquired several 4x4 vehicles to help our carriers deliver in these rough conditions and will continue to utilize more vehicles to assist our delivery efforts. In addition, we have brought in assistance from outside the local area that has come to help since the onset of the weather and we are requesting more assistance to help us deliver and aid in package pick-ups at our main post office.
The winter storms has caused for the shutdown of major freeways which did impact the travel from outside the local area to reach the facility.
USPS says they remained open in SLT through the entire weekend including Sunday and Monday, a Federal Holiday, to offer mail pick-up. They will also continue to make package and mail pick-ups available at the South Lake Tahoe Post Office. Mail and package pick-up will also remain available at Incline Village and Truckee post offices for those impacted.
USPS is hosting two job fairs both from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday January 18, at the Reno Processing Facility, 2000 Vassar St. and Thursday January 19th at the Truckee Post Office, 10050 Bridge St., Truckee, CA 96161.
Positions are also available online at usps.com/careers, these are federal positions which include benefits as well as the opportunity to provide an essential service in your local community. There are opportunities available now across the Tahoe Basin.
