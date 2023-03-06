Caltrans is hosting the Clean California Community Days Spring into Action during the month of March. The event is a celebration of the work the Clean California has done and a call to action for all Californians to do their part to beautify their state.
As part of the Community Days, Caltrans will be hosting a series of events throughout California. In District 9, Caltrans will be hosting free dump days, a free tire recycling day, community events, and more. Caltrans will also be on-hand at several local events, including the Ridgecrest Home & Leisure Show and the Cal City Farmers Market.
The public is encouraged to get involved in during the Community Days and Caltrans has set up a website (cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/community-days) where people can learn about events near them and register their own community clean-up, tree planting or other beautification project to be part of the effort.
Below is a list of events scheduled for the month of March:
Free Dump Days
- March 19
Independence Transfer Station
Lone Pine Transfer Station
- March 25
Bishop-Sunland Landfill
Benton Transfer Station
Pumice Valley Transfer Station (Lee Vining)
Walker Transfer Station
- March 26
Chalfant Transfer Station
Free Tire Recycling
- March 25
Tehachapi Landfill
Boron Landfill
Ridgecrest Landfill
Mojave Landfill
Community Events
- March 17
Friday Night Market, Desert Empire Fairgrounds in Ridgecrest
- March 18
Cal City Farmer’s Market, 1400 Heather Ave.
- March 25 & 26
Home & Leisure Show, Desert Empire Fairgrounds in Ridgecrest
If you or your organization would like to get involved with the Clean California Community Days Spring into Action, contact District 9 Clean California Coordinator Mark Heckman at mark.heckman@dot.ca.gov.
To add your clean-up event to the Community Days map, visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/community-days.
You can also visit, CleanCA.com to learn more.
(Caltrans)