Caltrans is hosting the Clean California Community Days Spring into Action during the month of March. The event is a celebration of the work the Clean California has done and a call to action for all Californians to do their part to beautify their state.              

As part of the Community Days, Caltrans will be hosting a series of events throughout California. In District 9, Caltrans will be hosting free dump days, a free tire recycling day, community events, and more. Caltrans will also be on-hand at several local events, including the Ridgecrest Home & Leisure Show and the Cal City Farmers Market.

The public is encouraged to get involved in during the Community Days and Caltrans has set up a website (cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/community-days) where people can learn about events near them and register their own community clean-up, tree planting or other beautification project to be part of the effort.

Below is a list of events scheduled for the month of March:  

Free Dump Days

  • March 19

Independence Transfer Station

Lone Pine Transfer Station

  • March 25

Bishop-Sunland Landfill

Benton Transfer Station

Pumice Valley Transfer Station (Lee Vining)

Walker Transfer Station

  • March 26

Chalfant Transfer Station

Free Tire Recycling

  • March 25

Tehachapi Landfill

Boron Landfill

Ridgecrest Landfill

Mojave Landfill

Community Events

  • March 17

Friday Night Market, Desert Empire Fairgrounds in Ridgecrest

  • March 18

Cal City Farmer’s Market, 1400 Heather Ave.

  • March 25 & 26

Home & Leisure Show, Desert Empire Fairgrounds in Ridgecrest

If you or your organization would like to get involved with the Clean California Community Days Spring into Action, contact District 9 Clean California Coordinator Mark Heckman at mark.heckman@dot.ca.gov.

To add your clean-up event to the Community Days map, visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/community-days.

You can also visit, CleanCA.com to learn more.

