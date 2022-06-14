Weather Alert

...Warm and Windy Week with a Cool Weekend... Temperatures: Plan on a couple of hot days this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Risk levels near Moderate levels with an increased risk of heat health impacts for those without effective cooling or hydration options. Western Nevada valleys will be in the mid 90s, and near 100 for central Nevada locations by Thursday afternoon. Winds: Strong, gusty winds will develop later this week as another system approaches the West. Widespread wind gusts 35 to 50 mph will be possible Thursday into Saturday. Spots along Highway 395 through Mono County and along Highway 95 near Walker Lake may see gusts 60+ mph. Plan on plenty of travel and recreation impacts from Thursday into Saturday, including but not limited to aviation turbulence, high profile vehicle restrictions, choppy lake conditions and areas of blowing dust. The windy and dry conditions may also produce localized critical fire weather conditions, particularly in the eastern Sierra. Be fire safe and smart and avoid activities that may spark a fire. We always want to avoid sparking a fire, but especially so on these during these windy days. Precipitation Chances: Saturday will be quite breezy, but cooler than midweek. The system pushing into the region brings the winds, the cooler temperatures, and chances for precipitation. If you have outdoor recreation plans, be sure to account for the possibility of some showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. For now, the best chances for showers will be from the Tahoe basin northward into northeastern California and for areas along the Nevada-Oregon border. For areas south of Highway 50, the precipitation potential is looking scarce for now.