Family members, student athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and thoughtful members of the community gathered in Carson City surrounding the Carson High School Football Field Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember CHS Freshman Football Coach John March.
Those in attendance lit candles representative of life and were asked to remember Coach March by drawing a line on their hand or arm representing the dash or life between birth and death (similar to dates and years etched on a tombstone).
“Our hearts ache for our community and the students at Carson High School. We were truly saddened to learn of the passing of John March, beloved coach and mentor," Carson City superintendent Andrew Feuling said. "Grief counseling and support for students and staff is available. Please reach out to the Carson High social workers to set appointments, 775-283-1834. Coach March has been a huge part of the CHS football coaching staff for several years. Please honor and respect his family for privacy at this time of grieving.”
(Carson City School District)