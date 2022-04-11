April 11 UPDATE:
The Carson City Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit announced that they've arrested two suspects potentially involved in a hit-and-run crash back in late March.
Thanks to the community, The Traffic Unit was able to locate a suspect and conduct an interview with the suspected driver.
Working closely with the District Attorney's Office the Traffic Unit was able to obtain a search warrant for the suspect vehicle, and arrest warrants for the driver and an accomplice.
Both suspects, who are currently unidentified, were arrested on April 9.
Original Story:
Deputies say on March 26th, a white GMC pickup crashed into a moped at the intersection, just before 7 p.m.
They say that's when the driver got out, checked on the rider and then fled the scene.
The moped rider was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for suspected non-life-threatening injuries.
The GMC pickup truck has a white utility shell with unknown Nevada plates.
The driver is described as a white man, possibly in his 30’s with short light brown hair or blond with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A cash reward could be offered.