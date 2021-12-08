Carson City deputies need you help finding a man who crashed a white SUV into a Burger King restaurant.
Deputies say the crash caused major damage to the building on November 6th, on North Carson Street.
Deputies say surveillance video shows the man getting out of what appears to be a white older model Lincoln Navigator and walking around the car and front entrance. He then gets back in the car and drives off.
Video stills show the man wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes. He appears to have brown hair.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2500, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775) 283-7855, Investigations Sergeant Craig Lowe (775)283-7815 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.