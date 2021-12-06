Carson City deputies need your help finding a man they say who robbed a gas station with a gun late Sunday night.
Deputies say the suspect robbed the Terrible's Gas Station on South Carson Street around 11 p.m.
The suspect wore black pants, black jacket with large white buttons, gray gloves, and a black mask.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Kevin Murry (775) 283- 7853, Sgt. Craig Lowe (775)283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales (775)283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.