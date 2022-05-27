Carson City and the Carson City Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) are seeking public input regarding possible fare increases for the Jump Around Carson (JAC) transit system.
Fares are anticipated to begin again with a possible increase beginning August 2022.
Increases to JAC fares are needed to offset operational costs, provide new transit amenities, and to continue rider services.
The Carson City RTC will consider the possible fare increase at their July 13, 2022 Board Meeting. Fares will not begin or increase before August 1, 2022.
Due to temporary federal funding during COVID-19, all transit service fees were suspended and fares have not increased since the transit service began in 2005. Carson City encourages the community to use JAC while fares are still free as it is a great and easy way to get around the city without having to drive.
The public is encouraged to comment on the possible fare increases during the 30-day comment period beginning May 25, 2022 and ending on June 24, 2022.
Below you can find the current JAC fare schedule as well as the possible new fares that could go into effect.
Comments can be submitted in several ways including by phone at 775.887.2355; by email at (comments@carsonareampo.com) or in writing to Transportation Manager, Carson City Public Works, 3505 Butti Way, Carson City Nevada 89701. In addition, Carson City will host a public meeting to receive in-person public comment on Wednesaday, June 8, 2022 from 3 to 4:30 pm at the Carson City Community Center (851 E. William St. Carson City)