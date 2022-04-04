In recognition of National Library Week, April 3-9, the Carson City School District is highlighting the essential role of school libraries and librarians.
The theme of this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library” which promotes the idea of inclusion and accessibility of resources that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.
"School libraries connect students with materials to support and extend learning, literature, technology and digital resources,” said Ananda Campbell, Carson High School library media specialist and district library coordinator. “The library offers a space for students to connect, study, relax, learn and socialize.”
"The Carson City School District’s three Credentialed Library Media Specialists (middle and high schools) and six Classified Library Technicians (elementary schools) offer support, resources and tools to bridge achievement gaps, develop agency and strengthen the learning culture," Campbell continued. "They help inspire a love of reading and empower students to be curious thinkers and life-long learners, who can find and use reliable resources and information in meaningful ways."
You can show your appreciation for your school libraries by posting here: #MyLibrary Connects (padlet.com).