The Carson City School District says it is pleased to honor 11 school social workers and three interns during National School Social Work Week, March 5-11, 2023. Sponsored by the School Social Work Association of America, the week will help highlight the tremendous impact school social workers have in addressing students’ social, emotional and mental health needs.
"National School Social Work Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the invaluable role that school social workers play in promoting the academic, social and emotional success of our students,” said Michelle Cleveland, Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education) and MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) coordinator for the Carson City School District. “Their dedication and commitment to supporting the well-being of our youth is truly inspiring."
They also provide vital support to school staff, invest their time, training and expertise to remedy barriers to learning and academic success, Cleveland continued. They work with teachers, administrators, parents and other educators to provide coordinated social, emotional and mental health interventions and consultation designed to keep students in school, and to offer hope.
Often considered the front-line of mental health services, School Social Workers can make great contributions to improving school culture and climate, thereby increasing school safety through trusting relationships built with students and their families.
All School Social Workers in the Carson City School District hold a master’s degree in social work (MSW) and hold professional social work licenses through the Nevada Board of Examiners for Social Workers (Nevada’s official Social Work Licensing Board). Notably, the Carson City School District is the only district in the state that has at least one school social worker available to each of its schools.
Carson City School District’s 11 school social workers are:
- Alejandra Ayala, Carson High School
- Baile Barber, Carson High School
- Paulina Hernandez, Carson High School
- Danielle Langum, Pioneer High School
- Molly McGregor, Carson Middle School
- Carmel Young, Bordewich-Bray Elementary School
- James Marrone, Empire Elementary School
- Vasilia Rodriguez, Fremont Elementary School
- Nicole Sitton, Fritsch Elementary School
- Kaitlyn Griffiths, Mark Twain Elementary School
- Stephanie Navidad, Seeliger Elementary School
Additionally, the district has three School Social Work interns: Jenifer Salguero and Sarai Salas at Carson High and Haley Brown at Fritsch Elementary.
