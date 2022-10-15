Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback.
Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department.
The Department’s mission is to provide exceptional parks, open space, and diverse recreational opportunities to enhance the quality of life in Carson City, while preserving our natural resources for future generations.
Mills Park is a special place for so many, but the park’s infrastructure is aging and due for a new long-term plan.
With the community’s assistance, the park space can be reimagined for the future.
The public meeting will be an opportunity to gather feedback on special events, the needs of community organizations, recreation amenities, neighborhood impacts, and funding priorities.
The public is invited to attend the public meeting November 15, 2022 at the Carson City Community Center in the Bonanza Room to share ideas on how to make Mills Park more enjoyable for locals and visitors to Carson City.
For more information on the Mills Park master plan, please contact the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department at 775-887-2262 or visit carson.org/parksandrec.