The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a case involving passing counterfeit money at a store.
On January 31, Deputies responded to Carson Vape Store for a report of two men passing counterfeit money.
Detectives obtained video surveillance and it showed two male suspects entering the store making purchases with counterfeit bills.
The first suspect had red hair and was wearing a black and grey style letterman jacket with red writing on the back and white skulls on the front, blue jeans and a medical grade face mask.
The second suspect was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt with Reebok on the front, bandana and black sweatpants.
Both men were traveling together in a dark colored sedan.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900