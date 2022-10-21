Students and staff members in the Carson City School District rocked and rolled in earthquake drills on Thursday, October 20. The events were part of the Great Nevada ShakeOut, an annual statewide earthquake and evacuation drill designed to teach students and educators about how to protect themselves during seismic events.
“Communities often have warning of natural disasters, such as tornadoes, fire, floods and the like) however, earthquakes can strike suddenly and without warning,” said Ann Cyr, risk manager for the Carson City School District. “It is important that our school community knows the action steps to take to protect themselves from injury.”
Throughout Nevada, schools and agencies were encouraged to participate in the annual event at 10:20 a.m. on 10/20 (Oct. 20, 2022). Carson City’s Fremont Elementary School’s recess and bell schedule fit in line with the scheduled time.
Drop, Cover and Hold-on is the technique promoted by the Great Nevada ShakeOut as the safest way to protect yourself during an earthquake. It is expected some 19 million people worldwide participated in similar drills and activities in their community.
In the event of an earthquake, people are encouraged to drop to their knees wherever they are, then use one arm to protect the head and neck while using the other hand to hold on to a sturdy table or desk that you are underneath. If a person cannot find something sturdy to hold on to, they should try to get close to an interior wall and use both arms to protect their head and neck.
Nevada is the third most seismically-active state in the country.
Experts say it's possible that a major quake will strike northern or southern Nevada in the near future. To further help prepare your family and homes, please visit shakeout.org/Nevada for additional resources and information.
(Carson City School District)