The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev.
The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third.
Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and 73 points respectively.
Carson did not have runners finish in the top seven places, but their strength and grit of running as a pack had the girls team place their top five runners in the top 17 slots.
Leading the Senators was Freshman Hannah Budd who placed 8th with a time of 19:42.6. Following her closely were Freshman Vea Miner, 12th at 20:02.5; Sophomore Jinnie Ponczoch, 14th at 20:07.8; Freshman Brianna Rodriguez-Nunez, 16th at 20:17.5; Freshman Madison Hager, 17th at 20:20.0, Sophomore, Eleanor Romeo, 40th at 21:22.6. and Senior Sydney Romeo, 72nd at 22:48.1.
The northern Nevada teams dominated the top three places, with Coronado and Palo Verde high schools placing fourth and fifth.
Reno and Spanish Springs high schools finished at sixth and seventh.