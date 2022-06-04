More than 455 graduating seniors received their diplomas at Carson High School’s graduation ceremonies Saturday as proud families cheered them on the football field and school district officials congratulated them.
The breezy overcast morning events kicked off in the big gym with graduates gathering for a class photo.
The graduates then moved out to the breezy overcast football field where they were greeted by parents and families with air horns, balloons and smiles all around.
At the end of ceremony, the graduates walked off the stage to collect their diplomas and reunite with their family members and friends.
The graduates were joined on stage by members of the school board and Superintendent Richard Stokes.
The highlight of the ceremony was the sea of decorated graduation caps ceremonially being tossed into the air.
