Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory today, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Waves 1 to 3 feet. For the Lake Wind Advisory Sunday, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range. Lakes affected include Pyramid Lake, Lahontan Reservoir, Rye Patch, and Washoe Lake. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

