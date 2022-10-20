Update:
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual.
Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
The phones are expected to be down throughout Thursday and possibly into Friday.
Until the phones are back up, they are directing patients to the following departments:
* Carson Tahoe Medical Group and Clinics: For scheduling, questions, medication refills, etc., reach out through their MyChart portal.
* Patient Experience/Medical Records/Etc.: contactus@carsontahoe.org
* Scheduling: centralized.scheduling@carsontahoe.org
* Patient Billing: PFSCustomerService@carsontahoe.org
* General Questions (Monitored by Communications Department): info@carsontahoe.org
Unless there is an urgent need, you are urged to follow up with Carson Tahoe teams in a few days so they can address any emergent needs first.
As always, in an emergency, call 9-1-1.
(Carson Tahoe Health)