The Seventh Annual Teacher Rivalry Volleyball Game and canned food fundraiser involving educators from Carson High School and Douglas High School was hosted earlier this week at Carson High School.
In total the event raised more than $1,500 and collected nearly 400 canned food items.
The Senators took an early lead serving 7 straight unanswered points in the first set. Ultimately, the Tigers won the match in two sets, but the real winners were those in need.
The fundraiser benefitted the local charity Friends In Service Helping (FISH), which provides food, instruction, shelter and health care locally to those in need.
They serve Carson, Lyon and Douglas Counties and support just under 5,000 people; nearly 3,000 households and more than 250 veterans. In the upcoming months, they will also serve nearly 1,200 holiday meals.
Educators who participated include the following.
Carson High School Educators:
- Justin Barlow
- Ann Britt
- Bob Chambers
- Logan Flinchum
- Levi Grabow
- Sam Golden
- Jarad Hagar
- Kristen Kellogg
- Charlie Mann
- Ty McMillen
- Jerry Skirvin
- MaryAnne Weaver
Douglas High School Educators:
- Kira Brown
- Christine Ensign
- Kendra Oakden
- Morgan Ovard
- Johnnie Saletti
- Mitch Schertz
- Corey Thacker
- Jim Tucker
- Denise Yamada