CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky experienced mild symptoms from her recent COVID-19 infection, completed a course of Paxlovid, and, after a period of isolation, tested negative for the virus.
On Sunday, Dr. Walensky began to develop mild symptoms and has again tested positive.
Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually.
----------------------------------------------
Original Story from October 22:
On Friday night, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19.
She is up to date with her vaccines.
Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms.
Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually.
CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.