On September 14, 2023 the Churchill County School District announced on Facebook that one of its bus drivers, Linda Diaz, died in a motorcycle crash.
The school district is making counselors and other resources available to students who may be struggling at this time.
CCSD said, "We would like to offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who loved her. Linda was truly one of a kind. She had a big heart and loved nothing more than her husband, her kids, her grandkids, her friends, her coworkers at transportation, and her students".
Linda was known for having a warm and kind spirit, who was very caring and always greeted the kids with a smile on her face.
A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, September 16 at 3 p.m. at 870 Soda Lake Road in Fallon.
The family is asking people to wear red, which was Linda’s favorite color.
Before the memorial, her son Tristen (a CCSD substitute bus driver), will drive her bus #10 and run her route one final time. The community is invited to come out and pay their respects to the family, and wave to them as they pass by on bus 10.
The route and times for Linda’s Last Run can be found at this website and on the CCSD and Transportation Facebook pages.
If your child rides bus 10, you will see a new route in your Stopfinder app named, “Linda’s Last Run driven by her son Tristen Salazar” so you will be able to track the bus on its journey.