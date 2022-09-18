The Children’s Cabinet is celebrating the children who are graduating from the HIPPY program and are that much closer to entering kindergarten.
Eleven graduates received a certificate of completion during a graduation ceremony.
Along with the graduates, The Children's Cabinet will also be honoring additional students in the HIPPY program who have advanced one step closer to completion.
The eleven graduates are:
Adrian Ayala
Ashley Bernal
Valerie Garcia
Daniel Jacobo
Salvador Medina
Carlos Munoz
Bryan Rogel
Ivan Jaramillo
Elias Valdez
Jazlyn Malhotra
Ruben Chacon-Ayala
HIPPY stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters, and is a national program based on over 25 years of research and has proven to be effective in equipping parents with skills and confidence to prepare their children for success in school as their child's first and most important teacher.
HIPPY serves families with children ages 2 to 5 and helps them overcome barriers and build a foundation for school success.
The Children’s Cabinet team provides weekly home visits (in-person or virtual) to families as well as providing wraparound support services.
This program is available in Washoe County.
To learn more, you can visit The Children's Cabinet | Nevada Non-Profit Organization (childrenscabinet.org)