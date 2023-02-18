The California Highway Patrol (CHP) welcomed 82 new officers to the CHP family, during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento on Friday.
Less than one year ago, the CHP launched its “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign, with the goal of hiring a 1,000 new officers.
These newly graduated officers bring the CHP closer to attaining its goal.
“It’s my honor to welcome these officers to the CHP and thank them for stepping up to serve our state,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “With a goal of hiring 1,000 new CHP officers in the coming years, we’re investing in outreach to a diverse pool of candidates committed to protecting their fellow Californians and making a positive impact in our communities.”
“The women and men of the CHP take great pride in the level of service we provide to the community,” said Commissioner Sean Duryee. “It is imperative we bring on the next generation of exemplary officers to continue that tradition.”
For more information about the “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign, or to apply, visit www.JoinTheCHP1000.com or call the statewide Recruitment Unit at (916) 843-4300.