Christmas tree permits for the Eldorado National Forest will be available to purchase exclusively online through Recreation.gov beginning November 10th at 7:00 AM PST.
Officials expect the permits to sell out quickly.
Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found atwww.recreation.gov/tree-permits/eldorado.
“Many families are discovering their local forest for the first time to bring home their special holiday tree,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These experiences help connect people to their local national forest and become treasured family memories.”
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Eldorado National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.
It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit.
Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Christmas Tree Cutting Area maps are available online showing the permissible areas of the forest where visitors can find and cut their special tree.
Several wildfire areas are excluded from Christmas Tree cutting including this year’s Mosquito Fire Closure Area, north of Wentworth Springs Road, and the 2021 Caldor Fire, including national forest lands along Mormon Emigrant Trail, Silver Fork Road, and North-South Road.
Portions of the King Fire area are also closed to give seedlings a chance to grow and allow forests to reestablish.
Overgrown areas of the forest benefit over time from thinning the small trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. More space helps other trees grow larger and opens areas that provide food for wildlife.