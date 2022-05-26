Generic water graphic
Authorities are investigating a 'suspicious' death after a man's body was found floating in Lahontan Reservoir near Blackbird point last Saturday afternoon. 

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office says the body 38-year-old Jimmy Lane of Fernley was sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy with toxicology testing. 

Deputies say Nevada State Park Rangers helped with the investigation. 

Deputies say "no further details can be released pending the investigation."