...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For Today: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. For Friday: West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected. For Pyramid Lake specifically, waves 2 to 4 feet
expected each day.
* WHERE...Washoe and Pyramid, Lahontan and Rye Patch.
* WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11
PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone
to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a
sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing
boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.
&&
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For Today: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. For Friday: West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected. For Pyramid Lake specifically, waves 2 to 4 feet
expected each day.
* WHERE...Washoe and Pyramid, Lahontan and Rye Patch.
* WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11
PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone
to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a
sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing
boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.
&&
...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend...
While the entire weekend will not be a washout, if do you have
travel or outdoor plans, it's not a bad idea to prepare for wet,
windy, and potentially snowy conditions occurring at times.
WINDY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Gusty southwest to west winds will
continue into the holiday weekend, with gusts roughly 30 to 40 mph
the rest of today and again Friday. The strongest winds will
occur on Saturday, where widespread gusts of 35-50 mph are
possible that may produce areas of blowing dust. Boating
recreation will be impacted on all area lakes, along with travel
difficulties for high profile vehicles and rough air for aviation
interests. Winds will remain gusty Sunday into Monday but not
nearly as strong.
COOL AND SHOWERY FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: There's high
confidence in a pronounced cooling trend into the weekend with
highs falling 15-25 degrees below normal by Sunday-Monday.
Scattered showers are looking likely as well, with the best
chances Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, and again Sunday
afternoon into early Monday. Rainfall amounts are still uncertain,
but some localized wetting rains are possible. With cooling
temperatures, light snowfall is also feasible in mountain areas
particularly with any showers Sunday into Monday. Patchy near
freezing temperatures are possible Monday and Tuesday mornings.