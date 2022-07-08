The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is currently recruiting for the position of Lateral Firefighter. A lateral firefighter is a firefighter currently working in a full-time paid position at another department. The City of Reno requires applicants to have at least two years of firefighting experience.
RFD continues to make hiring a top priority, and recruiting lateral firefighters is another way to increase efficiency and reduce costs while providing enhanced safety for the citizens of Reno.
“These firefighters will bring years of training, qualifications and experience to RFD, which will allow them to attend a shorter academy and move into fire stations sooner,” Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran said. “Their previous experience, combined with the RFD Academy, ensures that the City will continue to benefit from a diverse and well-trained firefighting and EMS force.”
Applications will be accepted through July 31, 2022. The shortened RFD academy for lateral firefighters will begin in mid-October 2022.
As the City of Reno continues to grow, RFD is looking for new ways to meet the challenge through fiscal responsibility and efficiencies of service. RFD embraces new technologies and new business models to achieve high levels of service to the public and our neighboring communities. Learn more in the latest Reno Fire Department Annual Report.
