With more snow cover coming in today in the Biggest Little City, Reno workers set out to prepare for more slick and icy conditions.
During the early snowfall Tuesday, they were loading trucks with what they call salt sand, which is used to prevent the downpour from freezing.
The City tells us they are more so keeping a close eye on the roads into the evening, though.
"We're not expecting much accumulation out of this," said Tim Hendricks, Operations & Maintenance Manager with the City of Reno. "The ground temps are still pretty warm as you can see by the roads everything is still wet. We're anticipating more slick situations later on this evening."
With the ground temperatures and anticipated low accumulation, the city did not brine the roads which is typical for snowstorms.
The City says the brine would simply just wash away and waste it.
Instead, they shifted their focus to getting the salt sand ready to help with potential ice on the roads.
They also are experiencing a shortage of this salt sand, which Hendricks says is a statewide issue.
"It's statewide, NDOT is the same position we are, the county, not only of needing it, but also getting it to us," Hendricks said.
Not only are they experiencing issues with the material, but with finances as well. The City tells us that they have spent more money than forecasted, however, Hendricks tells us they have the reserves for that.
With the many winter prepping days, it has also impacted their equipment.
"It's taken a toll on our equipment," Hendricks said. "There's financial resources that go into fixing our equipment when we have this many hours on the equipment that we normally don't."
This has been taxing on the workers and Hendricks says he is very appreciative of them battling through this tough winter.
"I'm very grateful for the sacrifice our guys have made as far as you know they all have families and it's definitely time away from their families to try and keep our citizens safe," Hendricks said.